Friday turned out to be an interesting start to the March 13-15 weekend at the domestic box office. Colleen Hoover’s on-screen adaptation Reminders of Him led the day with a solid $8 million haul, while Hoppers added another $7.1 million to its North American total. Meanwhile, Scream 7 and GOAT collected $2.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively, on the same day. However, the domestic chart became even more interesting with the arrival of a new horror title in the U.S. top five: the Ian Tuason-directed Undertone, which hit theaters on March 13, 2026.

Undertone, which carries the intriguing tagline “The scariest movie you’ll ever hear,” appears to have sparked curiosity among American moviegoers. The A24 horror film earned an impressive $4.4 million on its first Friday (including $1.1 million from Thursday previews) and is expected to roll out in several international territories in April. So far, the film holds a 76% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes but a modest 53% audience rating. So, as its theatrical run continues, it will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office in the coming weeks.

As the film continues its ongoing run, let’s take a look at how much the film needs to earn worldwide to outgross one of 2026’s popular horror titles, Primate. Here’s a breakdown of the box office numbers.

Undertone vs. Primate – Box Office Comparison

First, let’s have a look at the box office performance of Primate, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Primate – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.6 million

International: $15.9 million

Worldwide: $41.6 million

Based on these figures, Undertone will need to gross $41.6 million worldwide to match Primate’s global total. Per Box Office Mojo, with $4.4 million earned so far, the A24 horror film currently trails that target by roughly $37.2 million. If Undertone manages to capitalize on its opening-day momentum, delivers a solid opening weekend, and maintains steady weekday holds in the following weeks, it has a realistic shot at closing the gap and potentially surpassing Primate’s worldwide haul. However, a clearer picture of its box office trajectory should emerge in the coming weeks.

What’s Undertone All About?

Directed by Ian Tuason, Undertone follows Evy, a paranormal podcast host who returns to her childhood home to care for her ailing mother. Soon, she begins receiving unsettling audio recordings that appear to carry a sinister presence, pulling her into a chilling mystery connected to her past and a terrifying supernatural threat. It stars Nina Kiri, Adam DiMarco, and Michèle Duquet.

Undertone – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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