Undertone is the latest A24 horror flick that has been released. A24 grabbed eyeballs with Marty Supreme’s fantastic box-office run, and it is again making news for this indie horror. The latest release was made on a very low budget, which has already been recovered by the film from the preview alone, and it also had a record opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The critics have given it a strong 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and their collective consensus stated, “Masterfully using negative space and unsettling audio to build its creeping dread, undertone erupts as a diabolically immersive aural nightmare.” But the audience score is on the lower end, as they gave it 54% on the site’s Popcornmeter.

Undertone’s box office collection from the Thursday previews in North America

The horror film, written and directed by Ian Tuason, features Nina Kiri in the lead role and has grossed solid numbers from Thursday previews. According to Deadline‘s report, Undertone’s Thursday previews collection is just $200k below Heretic’s. For the unversed, Heretic collected $1.2 million in Thursday previews, and it featured veteran Hollywood actor Hugh Grant.

Therefore, the A24 horror has collected $1 million from Thursday previews, putting it on the path to a strong opening weekend. The indie horror will set a benchmark for the genre, and it is already profitable even before its opening weekend.

Earns 2x its micro budget in previews alone

Undertone reportedly has a $500k budget and earned $1 million at the domestic box office from Thursday previews. The movie is already profitable before opening day. With Friday the 13th boosting horror attendance, the film is tracking for a strong domestic debut.

Opening weekend projection

It has also been reported that the A24 horror is expected to earn between $8.5 million and $10.5 million on its opening weekend in North America across 2,570 locations. If the walk-ups stay strong through the weekend, the film could become another sleeper hit for the studio. A24’s Undertone was released on March 13.

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