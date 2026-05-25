Mohanlal-led Drishyam 3 fetched fantastic numbers during its 4-day extended opening weekend at the Indian box office. Released amid strong buzz, the film opened on a strong note. Since the quantum of business on the opening day was high, none of the days on the weekend matched the day 1 collection. Nonetheless, it had a rocking weekend, with each day staying above 11 crore and an upward trend on the first Saturday and Sunday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller scored a solid 13.95 crore on day 4, the first Sunday, showing growth over day 3’s 13.7 crore. Overall, it has earned 54.55 crore net at the Indian box office during the 4-day extended opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. It equals 64.36 crore gross. With such strong momentum, the film is on track to hit a century in the long run, unless a brutal drop is witnessed today, on the first Monday. However, it’s unlikely to happen as the word of mouth among the Malayalam audience seems favorable.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 15.85 crore

Day 2 – 11.05 crore

Day 3 – 13.7 crore

Day 4 – 13.95 crore

Total –54.55 crore

Records the 2nd biggest opening weekend for Mollywood

With 54.55 crore, Drishyam 3 has registered the second-biggest opening weekend for Mollywood at the Indian box office. L2: Empuraan remained safe at the top with 59 crore (4-day). Interestingly, it crossed the entire week 1 collection of Mohanlal’s blockbuster, Thudarum, which scored 51.4 crore in 7 days.

In the coming days, Drishyam 3 is expected to achieve more major milestones, and for Mohanlal, it’s likely to be the third 100-crore net grosser after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

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