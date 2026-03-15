Kevin Williamson’s Scream 7 now holds the first three-figure domestic milestone of 2026 in North America. The horror slasher reached the mark in only 15 days, even as critics delivered harsh reviews. Audiences continued to attend, keeping the film among the top five-performing titles across the region. The film was released on February 27 and continued to draw crowds despite a busy box office filled with new titles.

Scream 7 Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a $45 million budget, Scream 7 has earned $155.9 million so far, according to Box Office Mojo. North America delivered the bulk of that revenue. Around 65% of the global total came from the domestic market, which now stands at $100.7 million. It now becomes only the fourth film in the long-running franchise to pass that mark in North America. Overseas markets also delivered strong support, with $55.1 million.

Scream 7 Box Office Summary

North America – $100.7 million

International – $55.1 million

Worldwide – $155.9 million

Theater Count Drops, But Friday Numbers Surge

The start of the third weekend brought a reduction in theater count. A total of 297 locations dropped from the original 3,540 theaters. However, even with fewer screens, Friday numbers delivered a strong jump. Domestic earnings climbed by 132.8%, reaching $2.6 million for the day.

The per-screen average stood at $801, giving the film the third-largest Friday performance in the history of the Scream franchise. The opening weekend set the pace with a powerful $63.6 million debut. The second weekend saw a steep 73.3% decline, bringing in $17 million. Audience turnout in the third frame now signals fresh interest and continued ticket sales.

Scream 7 Eyes Franchise Milestone In Third Weekend

Current totals position Scream 7 to move past earlier entries in the series tonight. The film is closing in on the lifetime domestic runs of Scream 3 at $103 million and Scream 2 at $101 million.

Estimates for the third weekend point toward a finish between $8 million and $10 million, a result that would push the slasher even higher on the franchise chart while extending its profitable run in theaters.

Scream 7 Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wuthering Heights Worldwide Box Office: Overtakes Jack Reacher, At Par With Another Tom Cruise Action Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News