In 2026, several big-ticket Hollywood films are lined up for theatrical release in the coming months. From highly anticipated superhero titles like Avengers: Doomsday and Supergirl to ambitious new projects from veteran filmmakers like Disclosure Day and The Odyssey, as well as major sequels like Dune: Part Three, this year promises gripping storytelling and serious box-office firepower.
Some films, including Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, are already pulling in strong numbers. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the current top five highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year to see which one has delivered the best return on its budget so far.
Top 5 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films of 2026 So Far
Here are the top five highest-grossing Hollywood movies so far at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo, along with their estimated budgets.
1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
- Budget: $110 million
- Worldwide Earnings: $445.7 million
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2. Project Hail Mary
- Budget: $200 million
- Worldwide Earnings: $436 million
3. Hoppers
- Budget: $150 million
- Worldwide Earnings: $335.6 million
4. Wuthering Heights
- Budget: $80 million
- Worldwide Earnings: $240.4 million
5. Scream 7
- Budget: $45 million
- Worldwide Earnings: $204.7 million
Earnings-to-Budget Performance
Now, let’s take a look at the earnings-to-budget ratios of the top five highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2026 so far at the global box office:
- Scream 7: 4.55x
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: 4.05x
- Wuthering Heights: 3.01x
- Hoppers: 2.24x
- Project Hail Mary: 2.18x
The figures above show that the slasher sequel Scream 7 has delivered the best return on its budget so far, with an impressive 4.55x earnings-to-budget ratio. It is followed by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which stands at 4.05x. On the other hand, Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary currently ranks last on the list in terms of returns due to its higher production cost.
That said, some of these films are still running in theaters and continue to add to their global totals. This means their earnings-to-budget ratios are likely to increase further. The bigger question is whether these titles will retain their spots in the top five as more major releases arrive later this year. The final verdict should be clear only by the end of 2026.
What’s The Plot of Scream 7?
Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.
Scream 7 – Official Trailer
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
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