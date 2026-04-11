Project Hail Mary is all set to outgross the domestic haul of Sandra Bullock starrer Gravity. It will be an amazing achievement for the Ryan Gosling starrer after surpassing the domestic haul of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. It is on track to hit a major milestone at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is one of the year’s highest-grossing films, domestically and globally. It has also registered one of the biggest third Thursdays among March releases. The sci-fi flick also lost a significant number of screens last week, but is holding strong despite The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s strong presence.

Project Hail Mary’s box office collection in North America after 21 days

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Project Hail Mary completed its third full week showing no sign of slowing down at the domestic box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer collected a solid $3 million on its 3rd Thursday at the domestic box office. It recorded the 3rd biggest third Thursday ever for March releases. The film has collected $232.1 million at the domestic box office. It is set to be the second 2026 release to cross the $250 million milestone domestically.

On track to beat Gravity’s domestic haul

Sandra Bullock-starrer Gravity is a sci-fi thriller that was a critical and commercial success. The film was released in 2013 and earned seven Oscars. It collected $274.1 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime. According to media reports, the film is expected to gross between $300 million and $310 million at the North American box office during its theatrical run.

The Ryan Gosling-starrer is about $42 million away from surpassing Gravity‘s domestic haul. It is expected to earn around $25 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. The film will move closer to surpassing Gravity’s domestic haul. Sandra Bullock’s film collected $723.7 million worldwide, while Project Hail Mary has earned $436.03 million worldwide so far.

Box office summary

Domestic – $232.1 million

International – $203.9 million

Worldwide – $436.0 million

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