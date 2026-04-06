Project Hail Mary surpasses Interstellar, Gravity, and The Martian to become India’s highest-grossing space movie ever, earning ₹45.5 Cr.

Project Hail Mary Earns 45.5 Cr In 11 Days

Project Hail Mary became the highest-grossing space genre film in India, earning ₹45.5 crore in just 11 days of release. In addition to maintaining its strong theatrical momentum, the Ryan Gosling film has officially eclipsed the lifetime collections of some of Hollywood’s most renowned space movies in the Indian market. Strong trends at the box office were indicated by the fact that the second weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) was higher than the initial opening weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday).

Project Hail Mary has eclipsed the lifetime collections of Interstellar (₹45 Cr, discounting last year’s re-release), Gravity (₹45 Cr), and The Martian (₹32 Cr), establishing a new record for space pictures in India. The movie’s steady success is due to both positive word of mouth and Indian consumers’ growing desire for elaborate, high-concept movies.

Project Hail Mary: India Box Office Success

The film’s journey through India adds even more significance to this achievement. Project Hail Mary is currently at the top of all premium formats, despite an early struggle for premium screens against a local box office juggernaut. Its performance demonstrates how a film can achieve long-term popularity in India with good content and fan momentum. Project Hail Mary has established itself as a must-see big-screen experience for the upcoming week thanks to its crowded shows, repeat viewings, and ongoing hype.

The film, presented by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, is currently screening in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across IMAX®️ and other premium big formats.

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