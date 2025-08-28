The news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement has been a top trending topic for days in the American media world. The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are engaged and set to marry. Fans are excited and happy for them, and so are their colleagues, friends, and family.

People are also curious to know when the proposal happened and more details about the big day. Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, recently shared some intel about the same, including when the proposal happened and who his son contacted before making the big move. Here’s what the father revealed.

When Did Travis Kelce Propose To Taylor Swift?

During a conversation with News 5 Cleveland, Ed shared that the proposal happened around two weeks ago. “Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” Ed Kelce said.

Ed added that he told his son he could do it any place and it would simply become a special event when he gets down on one knee and asks her to marry him. During his appearance on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma podcast, Kelce senior revealed that he saw the diamond ring in early July.

Who Did Travis Kelce Consult Before Popping The Question To Taylor Swift?

Ed added that Travis also asked Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, for permission before he popped the question. “He had a day off from camp, and I sent him a text: Just go ahead, get a plane, fly wherever she is, and get this done. He just laughed it off,” the NFL star player’s father revealed his advice to him.

He also shared how he thought Travis would propose during the previous NFL season, as he knew his son wanted to propose to Taylor even back then. Ed disclosed how Taylor and Travis informed him about the news through FaceTime while he was at an Eagles practice with 60,000 people.

Travis’ father mused, “We had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It’s truly kinda neat.” He added they are two young people in love who are cast in a spotlight they haven’t sought but has followed them with their success.

A source told People that the proposal was very Taylor and Tarvis coded. “It was beautiful, yet simple and in a way also casual.” They also mentioned how Travis “was pretty nervous about the whole proposal, but so excited. He’s very happy everyone knows now. It was a big secret to keep quiet.

