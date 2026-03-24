When & Where To Watch Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain On OTT?

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun on the Run is scheduled to make its worldwide digital debut on ZEE5 on April 3, 2026, after delighting audiences in theaters with its absurd humor and nostalgic charm. The comedy-drama, which debuted in theaters in February, takes the cherished sitcom characters on an exciting and unpredictable feature-length journey. The original ensemble cast—Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, and Vidisha Srivastava—as well as Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari, make significant cameos in the Shashank Bali-directed movie.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Cast, Plot & Storyline

The film reintroduces fans to Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and Manmohan Tiwari, respectively, and is a full-length rendition of the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Maintaining their beloved on-screen identities, both characters use their signature justifications and humorous charm to plot hilariously to stay close to their wives.

The movie takes Vibhuti, Tiwari, Anita, and Angoori Bhabhi from their comfortable Kanpur neighborhoods to a fast-paced road trip that soon gets out of hand. When they run into mafia brothers Shanti and Kranti (played by Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari), who develop an obsession with Anita and Angoori, their seemingly innocent escape takes a risky, hilarious turn. This leads to a frenzied chase full of misunderstandings, disguises, and surprising turns.

The film offers multi-genre entertainment for viewers of all ages by fusing romance, slapstick, situational comedy, and even lighthearted horror elements while maintaining the show’s characteristic humor. By including well-known catchphrases like “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai?” and “Sahi Pakde Hain!” it also plays on nostalgia, bringing viewers back to the allure of the original series.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain-Fun On The Run Trailer

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