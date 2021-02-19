Actor Shahid Kapoor on Thursday gave his fans a glimpse of his fun side when he posted a video along with directors Raj and Dk, doing their own version of Yashraj Mukhate’s viral Pawri mash-up.

Shahid, who is currently shooting for Raj and Dk’s untitled digital series, uploaded the video that has DK saying: “Ye mere stars hai, ye hum hai aur ye humari party ho rahi hai.”

Giving a twist to the video, the group including Shahid Kapoor then starts singing the track Party all night.

Shahid Kapoor will make his digital debut with the upcoming thriller web series that involves high-octane action. Shahid also has the Jersey remake in stores. The film is set to hit the big screens on November 5 this year.

The Pawri mash-up was yet another fun composition by Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame with the Rasode mein kaun tha mash up last year.

