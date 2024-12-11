Tamil star Suriya’s much-anticipated upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 45, is directed by RJ Balaji, with a screenplay crafted by RJ Balaji and Rathna Kumar. Initially, the film’s music was to be composed by the legendary AR Rahman. However, recent reports reveal that Sai Abhyankkar, a rising talent in the Tamil music scene, has stepped in to take on this responsibility.

Sai Abhyankkar gained widespread recognition for his independently produced hit Katchi Sera, which Spotify Wrapped named the most-streamed Tamil track of 2024. He is also the son of celebrated playback singers Tippu and Harini.

Why was AR Rahman replaced in Suriya 45?

The official reason for AR Rahman’s replacement in Suriya 45 is scheduling conflicts, which seems plausible. However, rumors have been circulating that his separation from his wife might have influenced his temporary decision to leave work.

That said, AR Rahman’s children have strongly dismissed these speculations, clarifying that there is no truth to these personal allegations. For now, it seems the decision was purely professional.

How did we find out about AR Rahman’s replacement?

Well, the production house spilled the beans through a social media post. They shared a new poster for the film and casually dropped Sai Abhyankkar’s name as the music director.

