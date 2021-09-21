Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif once shared a great bond together; they even featured in Vogue. The BFF’s were the most talked about celebrities, however, things fell apart when Alia started dating Katrina’s ex, Ranbir Kapoor. However, when the Partner actress was in a relationship with the actor, she gave an amusing response when the Raazi star expressed her desire to marry Ranbir.

Katrina and Ranbir dated for almost 6 years and everyone thought they’ll marry soon, they had even bought an apartment in Mumbai, but many were heartbroken when the couple called it quits and decided to go separate ways.

Even before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor formed a relationship together, the Student of the Year actress confessed that she would like to marry Ranbir someday, during her appearance in Koffee With Karan. Alia was just 21 when she appeared on the show and talked about her feelings for the Rockstar actor, the actress also opened up about when she first spoke to the actor on call.

Responding to her confession Karan then asks if Katrina Kaif knows about her plan, the actress gets shy and replies, “Everybody knows my plan because I have gone on record and said it. I am very open about it, except for Ranbir, I don’t tell him. In front of Ranbir, I’m like whatever.”

Later, during an interview with Zoom, Katrina Kaif was asked about the same and she said, “Every girl between the age of 15-35 has a crush on Ranbir.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made a strong bond now, as they’re officially in a relationship. Even Ranbir had once confessed that he’s planning to settle with the actress but the global pandemic due to Covid ruined their plans.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the Sanju actor shared, “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently working hard in Brahmastra, the film has been delayed several times and makers are yet to announce the final dates of the film. On the other hand, Alia and Katrina Kaif along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be sharing the screen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

