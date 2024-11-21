The Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, which was released on November 25, 2022, marked one of the integral films of the Maddock Supernatural Universe after the massive success of Stree. All eyes were on the movie, which revolved around the legend of the shape-shifting wolf, the jungle’s protector. While Varun was praised for his performance as a man who turns into a wolf in the night, the movie could not do wonders at the box office. Not only this, but the film marks the sole underperformer of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, wherein Stree, Stree 2, and Munjya turned out to be huge box-office successes.

Bhediya Box Office Revisit

Talking about the box office performance of the Varun Dhawan starrer, the film opened at 7.48 crore. The first-weekend collection of Bhediya was around 28.55 crore. At the same time, the first week collection of the movie was 42.05 crore. The film failed to see a massive upward graph in the collections, and thus, the lifetime collection came to 65.84 crore. The movie could have raked in more numbers with a more positive word of mouth. The film received an average verdict at the box office which means that it only managed to recover its investment but failed to be a huge success. The film was reportedly mounted at a budget of 60 crore.

Lowest Performer In The Maddock Supernatural Universe

Bedhiya turned out to be the lowest performer in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The movie wrapped up with a lifetime collection of only 65.84 crore. However, if you compare this with the lifetime collection of the MSU universe’s other movies, it is pretty low. The 2018 film Stree was a blockbuster and wrapped up at 129.67 crore. Meanwhile, the 2024 film Munjya earned a lifetime of 108 crore. Needless to say, Stree 2 created history with a jaw-dropping lifetime of 627.50 crore. Bhediya as compared to these movies was quite an underperformer.

About The Film

Bhediya was helmed by Amar Kaushik. The movie also starred Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Varun Dhawan also reprised his role from the movie for a cameo appearance in Stree 2.

