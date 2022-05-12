Akshay Kumar On 'Hari Har' Song From Prithviraj: "It Is The Soul Of The Film & Salutes The Daredevil"

Superstar Akshay Kumar and gorgeous Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar starrer, Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Akshay Kumar unveiled the first song of the film Hari Har on the internet and he claims it to be one of the most patriotic songs that he has heard in his entire acting career!

Akshay says, “According to me, Hari Har is the soul of the film and salutes the daredevil spirit of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who sacrificed everything to protect his motherland from the merciless invader, Mohammad of Ghor. Hari Har is brimming with the mighty king’s resolve to protect India which is why I connect so deeply with the song.”

He adds, “It captures the essence of Samrat Prithviraj’s life and represents his strong value system that made him the fearless king that he became. Hari Har is a song that I fell in love with right from the first music listening exercise. Even today, I listen to it very frequently because it is one of the most patriotic songs that I have heard in my entire acting career.”

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



