Aditya Roy Kapur has become a national crush in the last few years and a part of its credit goes to how dreamy the man looks in almost every frame! He can pull off any style and the lean muscles he carried for the greater part of his career effortlessly swayed the women off their feet. With his movie Om: The Battle Within all set to hit the theatres in July, here’s a look at Adi’s six undeniably s*xy looks which make us gasp.

For the unversed, the trailer of Om: The Battle Within was recently released on the internet and the reactions to it have been mostly positive. Starring Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead and directed by Ahmed Khan, fans seem to have high expectations from this actioner.

Six transformations of Aditya Roy Kapur through the years:

1. Action Replayy

Talk about a quirky look! Aditya Roy Kapur proved with this gig that he can literally make us fall for him even with the oddest combinations. With bright shirts and the wildest prints, it is not easy to pull off such outfits with so much style. His fluffy curly hair and chocolate boy look totally had us drooling. On a side note, embrace your curls boys, it’s absolutely stunning.

2. Aashiqui 2

We cannot talk about Aditya Roy Kapur without mentioning Aashiqui 2. The stylish pop star had a way with blacks and browns. Let’s not forget the chains, beanies, leather jackets and scarves, of course, never forget the scarves. He was fit, fun and the light stubble went with his overall famous-but-down-to-earth persona. Roy Kapur had such stage presence every time he was performing and this one will always hold a special place in our hearts. (Plus, who looks that good when drunk?)

3. Malang

Malang was where Aditya Roy Kapur almost instantly changed our perception. From sweet, smiling boy to vengeful and rugged action hero. His shirtless scenes were such a treat. The well-cut muscles and the tattoos add to it. If one were to compare, I think we could go with Captain America. Just like Chris Evans’ charming yet deadly persona, Advait Thakur also had the right combination of killer looks and sharp moves. If there were an Indian version of Avengers, this is exactly why Aditya Roy Kapur would fit the bill.

4. OK Jaanu

OK Jaanu was another turning point for Aditya Roy Kapur. The boy-next-door character was so lively and let’s just say he aced it. His confidence was clearly visible in the movie and it was so much different from what he had to offer in something like Aashiqui 2. His bright smile and simple, well-styled outfits were a highlight of this romantic drama. His athletic physique and smouldering eyes also added to the character of Aditya (from the movie).

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

It’s always a debate worth having, ‘who stole the show in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani?’. Even with limited screen time, Aditya Roy Kapur left such a strong impact through the role of Avi. He wore his heart on his sleeves and totally lived in the moment. He grew a denser beard in the second half of the film and even though the melancholy, he made us all fall in love with him yet again. His styling was mostly simple to cater to the easy-going young boy vibe but even that looked so glorious on Mr Kapur.

6. Om: The Battle Within

Even though we have only seen parts of Om: The Battle Within, through the trailer, it’s almost obvious that Aditya Roy Kapur will be a treat to the eyes in this film. He is expected to play the role of a para-commando named Om, extremely powerful and well-trained. He also seems to have gotten bulky muscles to play the larger-than-life character and we are all in for it. His Hulk-like intimidating presence and strong punches have us eagerly waiting for more.

What do you think about Aditya Roy Kapur’s transformations and characters through the years? Let us know in the comments!

