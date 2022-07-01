Arjun Kapoor is back with a bang in Ek Villain 2 as the trailer shows the remarkable transformation of the actor who battled obesity and won over it. Audiences and fans are congratulating the star for his weight loss and dedication to stay on the fitness wagon.

What has resonated the most among netizens is his dialogue from the trailer after he stops a brutal punch from John Abraham. In the scene he is seen saying, “Maar De Par Mein Uthta Rahunga Akhri Saans Tak”. People have drawn parallel to Arjun’s real life where trolls have constantly tried to put him down but he has always found the strength to come back stronger!

Arjun Kapoor says, “I’m thrilled with the love that I have gotten for Ek Villain 2 trailer. Honestly, it has been a long road for me to ensure that I achieve a transformation that I’m proud of. It has been a real struggle because of my health issues but I thank everyone for their encouragement. I’m proud of myself for staying put, for putting in the long hours at the gym, for eating right every day and for having the mental strength to put my health as a priority.”

Arjun Kapoor adds, “It has not been easy but the journey seems sweeter today after seeing all the lovely reactions. I understand that everyone criticised me at one time. They didn’t know what I was going through. I didn’t reveal too. But their feedback motivated me to bounce back. So, to everyone who trolled me, who criticised me, who hated me, I say thank you. The energy you gave me, I used it to transform myself. I will always be a work in progress and I’m proud that I will keep at it and keep coming back for more.”

Arjun has been paired opposite Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain 2 which also features John Abraham and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

He has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. Apart from being seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, Arjun is also in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller.

