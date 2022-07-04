Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest web outing Ms Marvel has been receiving much love and admiration for its representation and refreshing take on teen superheroes. While that is one aspect that has been getting praise the other thing viewers are loving is its music. And here’s some interesting trivia about it – did you know, that one track on the show was originally created to feature in a Salman Khan film. Read on!

Advertisement

The ongoing MCU Phase 4 web show revolves around Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager who discovers that she has superpowers. Iman Vellani stars as the titular character while Indian and Pakistani actors like Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan play pivotal parts.

Advertisement

During a recent chat with PTI, music composer Atif Afzal opened up about his two songs that feature in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ms Marvel. Interestingly, one of the tracks was originally created and composed for Bollywood actor Salman Khan. While talking to the news agency, the composer said, “I presented around 12-15 tracks to them. The one they ended up liking the most was ‘Aye Khuda’, which apparently happens to be a composition which I did like a decade ago for a Salman Khan film, which didn’t eventually go on floor.”

Talking about ‘Aye Khuda’ further, Atif Afzal said the film while it was supposed to feature in was to be his big Bollywood break but it never materialised. However, that down led to him being featured in an MCU show now. The Ms Marvel actor composer narrated, “That was supposed to be my first big break in Bollywood. I had just left my corporate job and I was picked by Salman Khan. It was crazy. But that did not happen. You feel a setback but then it makes it to Marvel. The song had its own journey.”

The other track of his to feature in Ms Marvel is Dheemi Dheemi.

Talking about Atif Afzal, the New York-based singer-composer has worked in films like Monsoon Shootout and Prague back. Before composing music for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ms Marvel, Atif has been associated with another MCU web project – Tom Hiddleston-led Loki. There he created Aadhaan Maghribi, a song inspired by the hymns recited in mosques. His professional credits also include composing the soundtracks for popular CBS shows NCIS: Los Angeles and The Twilight Zone.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Is Dead? A Bizzare Hoax Says “Big Loss For No One” To Which She Replies “I’m Been Receiving So Many Death Threats…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram