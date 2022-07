Wamiqa Gabbi: "Prominent Names Of Cinema Have A Fresh Formula To Win The Pan-India Audience"

Language and genre are no longer restrictions, and actors across different regional industries are working together in Bollywood as one unit today. Wamiqa Gabbi opens up on the same.

Advertisement

Popular actress Wamiqa, who was seen in ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and other Bollywood movies, believes that this is a good and much-needed change in the industry.

Advertisement

Wamiqa Gabbi says: “I feel that prominent names of cinema have a fresh formula to win the pan-Indian audience. They have learnt that the divide between vernacular and national films can be obliterated.”

Wamiqa Gabbi adds, “Not only regional stars are making their way to mainstream Bollywood but vice versa too. Today, actors from across regional industries are coming together with a single aim — to make good content.”

Wamiqa Gabbi was last seen in the official Indian adaptation of the hit American anthology series, ‘Modern Love’, by the name of ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Goes Overbudget Due To Rohit Shetty’s Working Style? Director Reacts, “Mujhe Badnaam Mat Karo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram