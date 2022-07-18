Allu Arjun has always been a popular face in the Hindi belt, however, it’s Pushpa which proved his mettle at the box office. After a slow start, the film became a sensational hit by making over 100 crores with its Hindi version. Now, the actor has opened up about trying his luck in Bollywood and his statement will make movie lovers happy, unlike Mahesh Babu’s “can’t afford me” statement.

Advertisement

It’s not hidden that Allu is quite a known star across the country, all thanks to his dubbed films enjoying a glorious run on TV telecasts. His Arya, Lucky The Racer and several other films are tremendously popular with the Hindi audience. However, with Pushpa, the Stylish Star has proved that his appeal isn’t just limited to TV sets but can even bring crowds to theatres.

Advertisement

Recently, in a talk with India Today, Allu Arjun opened up about working in Bollywood. He said it won’t be an easy task but will give his all, once the right opportunity comes his way. He quoted, “Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone for now, but once there is a requirement, I’ll go all-out.”

Well, this answer is surely to please Bollywood lovers as it truly shows Allu Arjun being respectable to the Hindi film industry. It’s totally opposite of what Mahesh Babu had said and sparked controversy.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star had said, “I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don’t want to squander any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here. I’ve always imagined making films here and seeing them grow in popularity, and that dream is now becoming a reality. I couldn’t be more pleased.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa 2, which is expected to do wonders in the Hindi market.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Bigg Boss Fame Mahira Sharma To Be Paired Opposite This South Indian Biggie From Vikram For Her Grand South Debut?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram