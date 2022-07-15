Pan-India blockbuster ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ may have released more than a year ago but the Allu Arjun starrer continues to set new highs in the popularity stakes. The movie has achieved yet another record by becoming the first ever album in India to hit 5 billion views.

Taking to social media, the makers of the film shared the poster and wrote “The Biggest Ever Feat In Indian Cinema ????? Icon Star @alluarjunonline’s #PushpaTheRise is the First Album to hit 5 BILLION VIEWS ????”

From the time the first poster of the film was dropped to the time the film lasted in the theatres, ‘Pushpa’ became a rage across markets.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, directed by Sukumar, broke several box office records and even entered the Rs 100 crore mark in the Hindi belts. It went on to mint Rs 300 cr worldwide. The film starred Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and many more.

