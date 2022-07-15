Pan-India blockbuster ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ may have released more than a year ago but the Allu Arjun starrer continues to set new highs in the popularity stakes. The movie has achieved yet another record by becoming the first ever album in India to hit 5 billion views.
Taking to social media, the makers of the film shared the poster and wrote “The Biggest Ever Feat In Indian Cinema ????? Icon Star @alluarjunonline’s #PushpaTheRise is the First Album to hit 5 BILLION VIEWS ????”
From the time the first poster of the film was dropped to the time the film lasted in the theatres, ‘Pushpa’ became a rage across markets.
From ‘Sammi Sammi’ to ‘Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda’, Indians grooved to the movie’s songs. ‘Oo Antava Ooo Antava’ went on to become the biggest party anthem of the year.
While Pushpa’s album has just made history, its sequel recently made the headlines as fans are afraid that its film composer, Devi Sri Prasad, may not do justice to it background score. This fear has taken root in the hearts of AA and the film’s fans hearts as DSP’s BGM for The Warriorr failed to grab attention and they believe this is one of the main aspects that help a film in becoming a success.
‘Pushpa: The Rise’, directed by Sukumar, broke several box office records and even entered the Rs 100 crore mark in the Hindi belts. It went on to mint Rs 300 cr worldwide. The film starred Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and many more.
