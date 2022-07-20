South superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s fans are super excited to see his upcoming film Liger. Even though there is yet some time till the actual release of the film, fans are finding solace in the fact that the film’s trailer is about to release on a day.

When it comes to south fans they never miss an opportunity to make their beloved celebrity feel on top of the world, and we are sure the recent gesture by the fans might have left Vijay elated. Read on to know what we are talking about.

To express their excitement over Vijay Deverakonda‘s Liger’s trailer release, the fans have now begun countdown and celebrations for the trailer launch. It does not stop at that, Vijay’s super fans have also erected a huge 75 feet banner of the actor flaunting his chiselled body with the Indian flag in glory, at Sudarshan 35MM Theatre in Hyderabad.

This huge banner of Vijay Deverakonda which has been erected outside a theatre has been put up for the trailer launch of Liger. For the unversed, the film’s trailer will be released tomorrow, July 21 at 9:30 AM. The preparations for the trailer launch are in full swing and will create havoc as per the film’s lead. The trailer of Puri Jagannadh’s will be launched at a grand event, first in Hyderabad and then in Mumbai around 7.30.

Talking about the film, apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Liger will star Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is set for an August 25th release.

Are you excited to see Liger’s trailer and get a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda’s character? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

