Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death remains one of the most heartbreaking things this year. The singer was at the peak of his career and was also an inspiration for many young artists. Later it came to know that, a few members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were behind the assassination of Sidhu. Days after the incident, one of the members claimed their next target is superstar Salman Khan. Now coming to his defence, Vikrant Rona actor Kichcha Sudeep has shared his views on Khan getting threats.

If you’re unaware, it was the actor’s father Salim Khan who found a threat letter at his regular jogging place. Since then their security has been beefed up and his favourite morning activity of cycling has been on halt for the past few weeks.

While Kichcha Sudeep is currently busy promoting his upcoming action-adventure film Vikrant Rona, the actor spoke with India.com and said that he contacted soon after he heard Salman Khan received a death threat. He also shared that the Dabangg Khan is eagerly waiting to go outside and cycle freely.

Vikrant Rona star Kichcha Sudeep said, “I checked on him. Main Salman sir ke baare me ye bata deta hun ki unko abhi chodo, toh vo abhi paidal niklege, abhi cycling niklege vo. Ye unka decision nahi hai, ye unse pyar karne vale logo na and police deparment me jo kaam karte hain, unka responsibility hai. Varna vo abhi bhi niklege paidal. He has lived his life like this. He has lived his life the way he wants to. He is a harmless man. He is a straightforward man.”

“We have made a choice to be public figures. We can’t complain about it. We will get both the brickbats and the claps. You just don’t use the car steering to turn right or left, you also use it to dodge the jerks that come your way while you are driving. This is what you have to learn as an actor. Dodge and move on,” he adds.

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona is all set to release next week, i.e. July 28, 2022. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film also stars, Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez and debutant Neetha Ashok in key roles.

