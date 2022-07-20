Malaika Arora is a self-made woman. She’s given some chartbusters in her career like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam which have turned out to be iconic songs of all time. But her romance with Arbaaz Khan grabbed a lot of attention and many accused her of being married to the filmmaker because of his money. Scroll below to know she clapped back and shut trolls during one such instance.

Advertisement

As most know, Malaika and Arbaaz met on the sets of a coffee ad shoot. They fell in love soon after and tied the knot in 1998. After togetherness of almost 18 years, the couple announced their separation in 2016 citing “compatibility issues.” The actress is now in a happy relationship with Arjun Kapoor and reports suggest they will tie the knot soon.

Advertisement

Soon after Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways, there were reports of the beauty receiving whopping alimony in 2017. One of the trolls reacted to the report and said, she’s “feeding off her husband’s money.”

Malaika Arora did not hold herself back and strongly reacted, “I do not indulge in such conversation coz it’s below my dignity, but I jus had to @feelgoodfabric coz u certainly got to get ur damn facts right before spewing shit n slagging me off when u know nothing bout me. except sit n pass judgement on other people’s life. i seriously suggest u find something to do with ur time coz u clearly have nothing better to do in life.”

Well, more power to Malaika Arora for not entertaining BS.

On the professional front, the actress is currently a judge on India’s Best Dancer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Mahesh Bhatt Reacts To Trolls Targeting Sushmita Sen Over Dating Lalit Modi, Reveals About Her Secret Romance With Vikram Bhatt: “She Has The Guts To Live…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram