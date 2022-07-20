Mahesh Bhatt has never held himself back from speaking about controversial topics. Whether it was Rhea Chakraborty during the Sushant Singh Rajput case or now Sushmita Sen being called a ‘gold digger’, he prefers sharing his opinion. Scroll below to what he has to say about Miss Universe 1994 dating his brother Vikram Bhatt and now Lalit Modi.

For those unaware, Sushmita dated Vikram when they were filming for Dastak. The news of their romance created a lot of stir as the Bhatt brother was already married then. Recently, even Vikram broke his silence and defended his ex-partner over being called a ‘gold digger’ because of her romance with Lalit Modi.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Mahesh Bhatt has now defended Sushmita Sen saying, “I always remember her fondly. She was an unusual girl. What I salute her for is that she has lived her life on her own terms. She has the guts to live on her own dictates. My personal belief is that we must in the second decade of the 21st century give human beings the right to live life on their own terms.”

Mahesh Bhatt continued, “And also if you don’t want somebody else to impose his or her own views and beliefs on you and let you live your life then you must also not do the same to somebody else. I think she has always been a person who has followed her heart and lived her life on her own terms.”

Just not that, Mahesh spoke about Sushmita Sen, Vikram Bhatt’s romance and revealed, “But during the making of Dastak, Vikram‘s romance with Sushmita started in Seychelles. Vikram was my right hand and used to be at the forefront, doing most of my work. So, he used to interact with her more vigorously. That’s how the romance began.”

One cannot deny that Sushmita Sen has a lot of dear friends who would stand by her during her tough time. Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt are the proof of it!

