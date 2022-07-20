The camaraderie Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt share in real life is just too adorable. It’s not that the duo became friends when RK stepped in to play Baba in Sanju, but both have been close to each other for a long time. Now, both will be sharing the screen space in Shamshera and during one of the promotional events, RK recalled Baba schooling him for not putting on muscle mass.

In Shamshera, which is scheduled to release on 22nd July, Ranbir and Dutt face each other for the first time. The last time the duo was seen together in Sanju but that was only in an end-credit song ‘Baba Bolta Hai Ab Bas Hogaya’. As both the actors are coming together for a face-off, fans are excited to their core.

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and the team of Shamshera are in Delhi for the film’s promotions. Interacting with the media, RK recalled one incident when Baba schooled him for his too lean body. He narrated, “When I started my career, I used to work out in Sanju sir’s gym. Sanju sir would come downstairs and just look at me lifting weights. One day, he called me and said – ‘Yaar, tu do saal se aa raha hai, teri body waisi hi hai. Tu sukhda ka sukhda hai’, and then he cracked another joke -‘Tu abhi Barfi kar raha hai, agli film kya karega? Ladoo karega? Peda karega? Kuch achchi action film kar’.”

Ranbir Kapoor even went on to call Sanjay Dutt the ‘Thanos’ of India due to his physique and impression. “When you have a villain like him in the film – he’s like the Thanos of India – as an actor, it is an occupational hazard for you. You have to build your body at least a little bit because I have to stand up against him,” the Shamshera actor added.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera releases on 22nd July and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla and Ronit Roy in key roles.

