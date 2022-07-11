After making a smashing debut in 2012 with ‘Ishaqzaade’, Arjun Kapoor was subjected to “unfair criticism”.

However, the Bollywood star, who has films such as ‘Ek Villain Returns‘, ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Lady Killer’ lined up for release, says that he is not scared of judgements and is game for a “fair assessment” of his work.

Arjun Kapoor, fondly called as Baba by his fans, has worked in popular films such as 2 States, Ki & Ka, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police.

Talking about getting judged, Arjun Kapoor shared with IANS that “Judgment happens with every film regardless of it being mainstream or not I think one is a little more front footed and the others are a little internal as a film.”

The 37-year-old actor Arjun Kapoor knows the pros and cons of being a public figure.

“As an actor you are going to be judged on every film almost every day for being a public figure so the judgment doesn’t scare me but I think unfair criticism is something I hope I don’t get,” said Arjun Kapoor.

He added: “I think a bit of that happened in my life. I have worked hard on myself and the choices that I have made So, I hope I receive a fair response and I think I am all for being open to fair assessment.”

On the personal front, Arjun Kapoor has been making headlines for sharing a romantic relationship with Malaika Arora. To ring in the actor’s birthday, the couple dashed off to Paris. Time and again they shared their lovey-dovey pics on social media taking the web by storm.

