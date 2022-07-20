South actress Nithya Menen has finally broken her silence over the rumours of her getting married to a famous hero from the Malayalam industry, and it looks like all the rumours are nothing but a hoax.

Yes, you read that absolutely right. Menen who is known for her films like OK Kanmani, Mersal, Bheemla Nayak, Ishq, Ustad Hotel, Real Diljala Kanchana 2 and other famous south movies has finally replied to all the rumours doing rounds around her marriage. Read on to know more.

Recently Nithya Menen opened up about the rumours about her marriage with a top Mollywood actor. The actress claimed that the rumours were completely false and nothing like is going to happen. According to a national news daily, the actress said, “There is absolutely no truth in the rumours that are spreading on social media. I wish the media would take the effort to verify the truth before publishing such stories.”

For the unversed, the rumours came out according to a report from the news portal ETimes, the actress is reportedly all set to tie the knot soon. As per reports, the actress was all set to get married to a Malayalam hero. While there was no mention of the actor’s name, it was mentioned that these two knew each other before entering the film industry. While informing that the news was not official yet, it was also informed that both the actors had convinced their families about the same and preparations for their marriage was underway.

On the professional front, Nithya was last seen sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan in Bheemla Nayak. The actress is all set to star in 19(1)(a), Thiruchitrambalam and Aaraam Thirukalpana.

What are your thoughts on Nithya Menen’s wedding rumours, let us know them in the comments below.

