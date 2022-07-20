Lokesh Kanagaraj has sparked excitement ever since he made it clear that Vikram is a part of his universe, having references to his Kaithi. Now, it is said that the director is planning to take it one step ahead by introducing Thalapathy Vijay into it along with terrific performer Samantha. Scroll below to know more.

For those who don’t know, after Beast, Vijay will be seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu, which happens to be his 66th film. But even before he completes the shoot of the film, it’s already official that his 67th is with Lokesh. The duo last worked together in Master and pulled off a box office success during the tough times of Covid. It also had Vijay Sethupathi in it.

Now, as per the reports flowing in, Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against Samantha in Thalapathy 67. Yes, you read that right! Sam is expected to join the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial as a villain and Priyanka Arul Mohan is said to play Vijay’s love interest. As Lokesh is busy developing his own thrilling universe with Vikram 2 being on the cards sooner or later, it will be interesting to see how this film will be connected to it.

Nonetheless, Thalapathy Vijay vs Samantha will be an unusual treat for all!

Meanwhile, amid all the praises coming for Vikram, superstar Mahesh Babu shared his lovely words for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s masterpiece. He called it a modern cult classic. In a series of tweets on social media, Mahesh expressed his desire to meet with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“I would want to discuss the entire process of ‘Vikram’. Mind-bending and sensational it is,” he added. The ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ actor said Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s performances were scintillating. “Acting cannot get better than this,” Mahesh said, adding that Anirudh has given his best-ever music.

