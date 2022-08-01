Ek Villain Returns has stayed on to be amongst the Top-10 weekend openers for John Abraham. Not that it’s surprising since the next best was Parmanu – The Story of Pokharan and that film was always set to be surpassed by Ek Villain Returns once it stayed stable on Saturday.

The film is below Desi Boyz though which had scored a weekend of 28 crores back in time. For that to be surpassed, Ek Villain Returns needed a Saturday of at least 9 crores but since that didn’t happen, Desi Boyz was there and then set to retain its record. That said, one can’t take away from Ek Villain Returns the fact that it is one of those rarest of rare movies in 2022 which has actually managed to cross the 20 crores mark over the weekend. Otherwise, time and again the film industry is suffering with so many Hindi films ending up breathing their last at the 10 crores mark itself and then struggling to touch even 15 crores.

As for Ek Villain Returns, it has a task cut out ahead of it to score a lifetime of 50 crores at least. It is not going to be straightforward though because though there is growth over the weekend, it is just about decent, not great. Had it continued to grow by 20%-30% on both Saturday and Sunday then the game was on. However, that’s not really the case which means it has to be seen the film stays good on Monday with a fall of not more than 30%-40%. That would be required for the John Abraham starrer to retain its place in the Top-10 biggest Week One openers as well when the collections come out on Friday morning.

Till then, here are the Top-10 best weekends for John Abraham:

Race 2 – 51.25 crores

Welcome Back – 51 crores

Housefull 2 – 43.20 crores

Satyameva Jayate – 37.62 crores

Dishoom – 37.32 crores

Batla House – 35.29 crores

Shootout at Wadala – 30.70 crores

Desi Boyz – 28 crores

Ek Villain Returns – 23.54 crores

Parmanu – The Story of Pokharan – 20.88 crores

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

