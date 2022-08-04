It is turning out to be a fair outing for Ek Villain Returns during the weekdays as the collections stay on to be over the 2 crores mark, though just about it. Ideally, had the numbers been in 3 crores+ range during the weekdays, it would have set the base for the film to make a dash for the 50 crores lifetime, which would have been quite good, especially in the current times. However, for now it’s a lifetime of 40-45 crores that the film is looking at and while one won’t complain for that either, the merits warranted a better response.

On Wednesday, Ek Villain Returns collected 2.10 crores* and as a result the total currently stands at 31 crores*. The film will close its first week around the 33 crores mark, though what would benefit it is the fact that there is no new Hindi film arriving this Friday. Yes, there is Hollywood’s Bullet Train but then it’s not an event film per se, which means the John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer will manage to retain an adequate amount of screens that it needs to stay in circulation.

That said, it would be primarily 6 days for the film to perform since Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha arrive on Thursday. As a result there would be a dip in numbers from Wednesday to Thursday though considering that the Mohit Suri directed film is collecting on the lower end now, the quantum won’t be much. Still, all and said, one has to acknowledge the fact that there is at least some sort of business that Ek Villain Returns has managed and in the process has resulted in a sigh of relief for all involved with the film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

