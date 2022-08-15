Laal Singh Chaddha continued to struggle on Sunday as well as the collections couldn’t show the expected jump. After collecting 9 crores on Saturday, which was as it is low, the film could hardly show any kind of growth on Sunday as only 10 crores came in. Now this is pretty much a closed deal here though again, one would wait for the Independence Day collections to show where does the film head for eventually.

There is no doubt whatsoever on what would be the eventual verdict for the film here but then let’s take it one day at a time. To begin with, the film is still far away from the opening day numbers of 11.70 crores which stay on to be its best till date. Now it has to be seen that whether Monday turns out to be better at least, though for that too to happen, the jump would need to be good from Sunday.

It would be tough because though morning and afternoon shows could get getter, evening and especially night shows would be impacted since this is a long duration film, and then also a close of the five day extended weekend, which means audiences can’t really be expected to step in for a film late in the night.

So far, the film has connected 37.96 crores and while it would be tough, the first aim for all involved would be to hit at least the 50 crores mark before Monday comes to a close.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

