Laal Singh Chaddha created buzz ever since the official announcement. So far, the response to the film has been great as the Aamir Khan film remained the most awaited movie of the year. The slice-of-life film that has been in the making for years, was finally released this week and now let’s see the advance booking status of the film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, LSC is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in the lead. On the other hand, the recently released Bollywood film features Aamir as the titular character while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles.

Mumbai

For the day, the advance booking for Laal Singh Chaddha is somewhat similar to yesterday as currently more than 30% of shows are booked, but there’s hope that it’ll increase as the day progresses.

Delhi

Meanwhile, the capital city is showing a good improvement in terms of advance booking as currently close to 50% of shows are already booked.

Bengaluru

Seems like things have slowed down a little bit for the Aamir Khan starrer as currently just 30% of shows are booked.

Hyderabad

It is safe to say that strong word of mouth is helping Laal Singh Chaddha get a good amount of audience and in the region, almost 45% of shows are booked for the day.

Ahmedabad

Similar to yesterday, the Aamir Khan starrer is facing a dry run in Gujarat’s capital as there are hardly any shows booked for LSC.

Chennai

The city is showing a tremendous improvement for Laal Singh Chaddha as currently close to 80% of shows are already booked and seats are filling faster than expected.

Pune and Kolkata

Both the cities are kind of in the same boat as both the places have close to 15% of advance booking currently.

