There wasn’t much of an improvement in collections for Raksha Bandhan as it saw very marginal growth on Saturday. The film collected 6.51 crores more though ideally, it should have found itself in a 9 crores zone at least so that a double-digit number on Sunday was guaranteed.

Now the film will need to see a very good jump on Sunday so that 10 crores is surpassed.

Raksha Bandhan has so far collected 21.11 crores and while 30 crores should be surpassed today, an extended weekend of 50 crores+ is on the cards. That said, for the film to enter the 100 Crore Club, somewhere around 65 crores would have been more ideal.

Unless there is some sort of miracle with interiors holding up better and some of the urban mass centres also doing well in days to follow, a century isn’t coming for this Aanand L. Rai directed Raksha Bandhan which is actually one of his better ones.

Raksha Bandhan is proceeding on the same lines as Akshay Kumar’s PadMan which was also a socially relevant subject but couldn’t cover the kind of distance that it deserved. That film had collected 81.82 crores in its lifetime and now it has to be seen where does Raksha Bandhan eventually end up.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

