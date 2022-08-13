Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Aanand L. Rai’s Raksha Bandhan which released on this Friday isn’t performing that great at the box office. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles and the film was expected to do better in terms of numbers. The film clashed at Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and the early trends for the Akshay starrer needs a better jump that how it’s performing right now at the box office. Scroll below to take a look at numbers.

Advertisement

Aanand’s RS released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, but it seems like it isn’t compelling to the siblings who seem like not very interested in watching the film. The film opened with 8.20 crore on Thursday and collected Rs 6.40 crores on Friday which makes a 2-day total of Rs 14.60 crore.

Advertisement

The early trends for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan for day 3 is estimated around Rs 7-8 crores which looks very less. The Aanand L. Rai’s film definitely needs a better jump than the previous numbers coming in.

Not just Raksha Bandhan but also Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha needs a good jump at the box office as of now. The advance booking for both the films lacks right now and would need better push in terms of numbers.

Meanwhile, next week the only biggie releasing is Dhanush starrer ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ and post that Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is releasing on August 25th, 2022. So, Akshay Kumar starrer has two weeks to mint numbers at the box office and the film might pick up keeping in mind the Independence Day holiday.

What are your thoughts on the early trends number coming in for the third day? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees An Expected Drop On Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram