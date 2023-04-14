Tobey Maguire starrer Spider-Man movies have a special place in the heart of superhero fans. The movie received a lot of appreciation from fans and is still remembered as one of the best comic-accurate superhero movies. Not to forget the chemistry between Peter Parker and Mary Jane actors Tobey and Kirsten, as their off-screen chemistry just added more to their on-screen chemistry.

During the filming of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogies, it was rumoured that the actors had fallen for each other and were secretly dating. There were also rumours that Tobey was considered to be replaced in the second movie and Jake Gyllenhaal would take on the role of the web-slinger. While that did not happen, the MJ actress once shared her happiness as she felt casting him would have been “weird”. Read on to find out what she had to say about Gyllenhaal taking on the role of Peter Parker.

Before filming the second Spider-Man movie, it was unclear if Tobey Maguire would be able to reprise his role as the wall-crawler. As Jake Gyllenhaal was considered to replace the actor, Kirsten Dunst said, “It would have been weird” while talking to Black Film. She later added that she wanted to have a more “intimate movie” with Jake Gyllenhaal, as she was also rumoured to be dating the actor.

“I mean, I would like to work with him, and I would, I’m happy it wasn’t this because I would rather do a more intimate movie with him where I could actually have, like, many scenes with him, and it’s not, you know if we had done this we could never have done another movie together probably, and I would rather do something else with him than this movie,” said the Mary Jane actress.

While Jake Gyllenhaal was not cast as Spider-Man, Faith had different plans as he joined the MCU as the villain of Spider-Man. His portrayal of Mysterio was appreciated by the audiences as many believed he did justice to his role.

