The adventures of the Mandalorian as he journeys through the Star Wars galaxy continue in Season 3 of the acclaimed, Emmy®-winning Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The original, live-action series from Lucasfilm is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available on the platform in Hindi now. Since its release in 2020, The Mandalorian has established itself as one of the biggest shows to come out of the Star Wars universe, captivating audiences and dominating pop culture.

But, ever wondered, what a Bollywood remake of The Mandalorian would look like? While everyone loves Hollywood actors, it’s time to add some desi spice into the mix! Not only would Bollywood actors provide a fresh look to The Mandalorian but they would also do justice to the depth of the Mandalorian characters while adding an Indian twist to it. While The Mandalorian already has a star-studded cast of Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Giancarlo Esposito and more, Bollywood has some heavy hitters too. Here’s a Bollywood casting that could elevate the show to new levels if it was remade in India:

Shah Rukh Khan as the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal)

The King of Bollywood is the perfect cast for the role of the Mandalorian. Having one of the most successful work portfolios, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most charismatic actors Bollywood has to offer. With a history of performing characters that need to showcase a hard shell while also having a soft side for those he cares about and a strong moral compass, Shah Rukh Khan fits the bill.

Alia Bhatt as Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff)

Alia Bhatt has proven to have the character depth to play the complexities that are part of Bo-Katan’s character. Her work in ‘Sadak’ is an exceptional example of her ability to portray such a character.

Sanjay Dutt as Greef Karga (Carl Weathers)

Greef Karga is a survivor who has the adaptability to change and make a situation favour him. This nature of his can best be portrayed by Sanjay Dutt. His acting range is best suited to fill the shoes of Greef Karga and elevate the character to a different level.

Milind Soman as Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito)

Milind Soman has proved to be a charming actor. He can very easily play the role of the ‘villain’ or ‘bad guy’ while also making the audience like him. This makes his casting as Moff Gideon an apt fit.

Priyanka Chopra as Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson)

Priyanka’s ability to play a strong, independent and fearless woman is unmatched. With a wide range of varying characters to her name, she has the pedigree to play the vital role of Ahsoka Tano.

