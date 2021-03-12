If you are a lover of Bollywood music, we know without a doubt that you have definitely heard Atif Aslam’s amazing songs. Atif has many chart-topping pieces to his name both in his home country, Pakistan and here in India too. The singer, who has a fantastic voice and vocal voice, has crooned songs in Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and even Pashto.

The singer, who turns 38 today – we aren’t joking – may have reduced the number of songs he sings in the Hindi film industry but by no chance is he has forgotten. He has lent his voice to actors like Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and many many more.

With hit songs like Woh Lamhey, Pehli Nazar Mein, Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Be Intehaan, Piya O Re Piya, Tere Sang Yaara, Dil Diyan Gallan, and more, under his belt, we bet you may have forgotten then gems that he is also credited for. So today, celebrating Atif Aslam’s birthday, we bring you some of his lesser-known gems.

Le Jaa Tu Mujhe – F.A.L.T.U

Played at the end of the 2011 comedy, the song shows the character’s journey coming to an end and the high they reached after ‘the graduating.’ Atif Aslam’s soulful voice brings to life Sameer Anjaan’s lyrics and we just love it.

Hoor – Hindi Medium

What can we say about this track! Atif Aslam beautifully captures Irrfan Khan’s childhood love as it progresses to young adulthood and cumulates into marriage and a fun-filled happily ever after.

Paniyon Sa – Satyameva Jayate

Another beautiful song that takes about the sweet budding romance between the film’s lead characters. While we cannot take our eyes off John Abraham and Aisha Sharma, Atif’s voice just cast a spell on us, and we cannot get over his voice or the lyrics.

Chalte Chalte – Mitron

What’s with Atif Aslam and his beautiful voice documenting the journey of lovers? We aren’t complaining, though! While he crooned the love journey of the leads in other movies, too, with this track, he sung revamped an oldie, and we love it. We can just sit with a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy this track while remembering someone we love.

Tere Liye – Namaste England

Capturing the feelings of the main lead is not an easy job, but Atif Aslam makes us believe the other is true. For this track, sung alongside Akanksha Bhandari, we feel the romance, the love and the sweet moments Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra feel.

We have to humare liye you are a gem. Let us know in the comments which you love the best.

Happy Birthday, Atif Aslam.

