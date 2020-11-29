The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho released 17 years ago on this day and actress Preity Zinta, who had a pivotal role in the film, went down memory lane to recall her experience of shooting for the romantic drama, which she said went beyond words.

Preity posted a clip from the film on Instagram and shared that the Karan Johar production was probably one of the best-written films she has worked in.

“Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho today. A movie that made me laugh and cry in a heartbeat. An experience that went beyond words. This was probably one of my best-written films. Thank you @karanjohar @nikkhiladvani @iamsrk, Saif, Jaya aunty and the entire cast n crew for making this film so memorable,” Preity wrote alongside the image.

She added: “So folks the only gyaan I can give you all is – Aaj apni zindagi puri tarah jee lo, kya pata kal ho naa ho #17YearsOfKalHoNaaHo #KHNH#KalHoNaaHo #Love #Friendship#Memories #Ting.”

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film tells the tale of a girl named Naina, who begins to discover the meaning of life after she meets a man named Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). Even though she loves him, Aman claims to be a married man and convinces Rohit (Saif Ali Khan), her friend, to woo her.

Previously, the Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Soldier have turned 22. Reminiscing about shooting the film, Preity took to Instagram and shared a funny anecdote. She recalled how Bobby would shiver while shooting in the freezing cold.

“Remembering ‘Soldier’ my super hot and super cool movie. So many things to be grateful for. My warm clothes for starters. It was freezing cold and so windy when we were shooting. On the other side poor, Bobby was feeling so cold and shivering. I’m also grateful that my first feature as a lead had an unbelievable soundtrack,” Preity Zinta wrote.

Along with her post, Preity uploaded a video of the hit title song of the film also starring Bobby Deol.

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, “Soldier” , which also featured Rakhee Gulzar and Suresh Oberoi, was released in 1998.

Currently, Bobby Deol is receiving praises for his performance in Prakash Jha’s web show, Aashram 2.

