Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom ever and there are several reasons behind it. The first and foremost reason is the chemistry that is shared by the team, off the screen. As several actors of the show say, we too believe that it’s hard to form on-screen tuning if, in real life, team members don’t gell up good. But that’s certainly not a case with Taarak Mehta’s cast and one prime example is a bonding between Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat.

Advertisement

Those who follow Raj and Munmun on social media would be aware that both share a really close friendship and never shy away from admiring each other. They have a gala time by dropping some funny comments on each other’s posts and sharing congratulatory messages. By witnessing such a bonding, some even doubt if the duo is in a relationship.

Advertisement

A few hours ago, Munmun Dutta shared some pictures of her in traditional attire. She looked gorgeous as ever in it, especially that million-dollar expression slew it. Just like Munmun’s fans, Raj Anadkat found it hard to resist and reacted with a ‘smiling face with heart-shaped eyes’ emoji. Expectedly, users started commenting on his reaction. Out of all, one user went onto say that the duo is another Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor in the making.

Check out Munmun Dutta’s pictures below:

Here’s Raj Anadkat’s reaction and a user’s comment on it:

Meanwhile, we all know that Munmun is a big-time animal lover. Earlier, we learnt how the actress feeds around 25-30 dogs in the vicinity of Goregaon film city. Apart from that, Munmun also believes in adopting strays and promoting the same. Considering the same affection towards animals, she has something big in her mind and she expressed it during one of her interviews.

A few years back, while speaking to Punjab Kesari TV, Munmun Dutta shared her thoughts on animals’ safety and welfare. During her talk, she even revealed of possessing a dream of building an animal farm/shelter. She added that she would love to look after the injured strays and their health.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor’s Performance In Kabir Singh Inspires Indiawaali Maa’s Akshay Mhatre

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube