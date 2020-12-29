Sonnalli Seygall Joins Sunny Leone In Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika

Recently it was talk of the town when Sunny Leone was announced as a lead in Vikram Bhatt’s next web-series titled ‘Anamika’. The makers have now roped in yet another talent Sonnalli Seygall.

She will be seen alongside Sunny who is also a trained assassin. Sonnalli Seygall was last seen in the feature film ‘Jai Mummy Di’.

A source close to the production house says, “Sonnalli is going to be a trained assassin who’s been hired to kill Sunny, who also happens to be a trained assassin.”

Anamika is a Gun Fu action series which will have 10 episodes. The series will be shot in Mumbai. The first schedule is expected to be wrapped by 2020 end.

Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Produced under the banner of Loneranger by Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt. Set to release on MX player.

