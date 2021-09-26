Advertisement

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, has reacted to Megan Fox’s steamy photoshoot for SKIMS with Kourtney Kardashian. SKIMS is a shapewear and underwear brand owned by Kourtney’s sister and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian. MGK and Fox have been dating for a while. The two met last year on the sets of their film “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and soon were seen together, sharing kisses and holding hands.

Ever since making their relationship official, Kelly and Jennifer’s Body actress have been making the news for their endless PDA. Recently, Fox appeared in a hot shoot with her new BFF, Kourtney.

The SKIMS photoshoot spread through social media like wildfire. Just like the fans, Machine Gun Kelly admire the snaps and has called Megan Fox his “dream girl,” as reported by HollywoodLife. The report also mentions that MGK is head-over-heels for his partner after the campaign shoot. A source close to the media outlet has revealed all this information.

“He thought her photoshoot with Kourtney was one of the hottest things he’s ever seen,” the source revealed. “Colson knows he scored the jackpot big time with Megan. She’s literally his dream girl and he’s never been so happy in another relationship as he is with Megan.” In the photos, Fox and Kardashian pose in the SKIMS Cotton line.

One photo shows the two friends wearing the brand and posing with an apple between their mouths. More photos also include them lying next to each other topless. The underwear collection dropped on Instagram on September 22. MGK knows that he has struck gold, not because of how beautiful Fox is but because he can be himself, as mentioned in the report.

Look at the photos here:

“Colson completely supported Megan’s decision to do it, and he loves that even though the world is drooling over her, she’s all about him. He loves that she lets him be himself and that she stands by him no matter what.” the source added.

While mentioning Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly getting married, the source said, “As far as marriage, it’s something they’ve discussed and definitely see their relationship heading that way at some point. As of now, Megan’s divorce from Brian hasn’t been finalized so as much as they feel like they want to spend the rest of their lives together, engagement plans aren’t on the immediate horizon.”

