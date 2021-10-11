Advertisement

A women’s menstrual cycle is completely normal and natural to talk about. Celebrities often support and discuss the stigma of hiding something natural and have talked about their own periods in interviews so that young girls can take inspiration from the same. Back in the day, Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson spoke about her menstrual cycle and how it ruins her life.

When a woman is on her period, her body is going through different hormonal changes that are hard to articulate into words.

Back in 2019, in an interview with Instyle Magazine, Dakota Johnson opened up on how her menstrual cycle ruins her life and said, “If I’m honest, my hormonal changes during my menstrual cycle are ruining my life. Every month. It’s unbelievable. It’s really fucking amazing. I can’t get a grip on it. I’m like, what? Every time, I’m totally scandalized about what happens to my body and my brain. It’s unbelievable. My b***s are like eight times the size they normally are.”

Dakota Johnson added, “’It’s really a traumatic thing and it happens every month, I just can’t get used to it.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress also revealed that due to her painful periods, it’s difficult for her to find the right birth control pills and said, “It’s really, really insane. It’s also very tricky to figure out what type of birth control you’re meant to be on, and if it’s even healthy.”

We feel you sister. Isn’t it amazing how celebrities across the world discuss their own health problems so that people around them can draw inspiration and feel free to discuss their problems with women around them?

What are your thoughts on Dakota Johnson talking about her menstrual cycle in an interview? Tell us in the comments below.

