The era of the young stars has begun and the two biggest flag bearers in Hollywood are of course Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet. While the former has already been stung by a spider and is a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the other has kept himself away from the craziness of the superhero sagas and found his niche in other magnum opus projects. He is up to star in Dune, if that works as an example.

Advertisement

Timothée Chalamet is 25-year-old man who is one of the most successful young names in Hollywood. The actor has over the years appeared in a bunch of critically acclaimed movies including Call Me By Your Name, Little Women and made a name for himself. But somehow he has stayed away from embodying any of the superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DCEU.

Advertisement

There is no serious reason for this, but Timothée has now taken the moment to tell us what it is. It is an advice from one of his heroes and below is everything you should know about this most surprising update of the day.

When asked about his distance from Superhero movies, Timothée Chalamet told Time that he was advised by one of his heroes to stay away from two things. One is hard drugs and the other is superhero flicks surprisingly. The Dune star of course did not take any name, but even this bit is enough to make you think why this advice.

Timothée Chalamet said, “One of my heroes, I can’t say who or he’d kick my a**, he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice; ‘No hard drugs and no superhero movies’.”

Meanwhile over years, Timothée has been speculated to be considered for a big part in DCEU’s Batman Beyond. Though there has been no concrete update, the buzz was strong. His fans ever since have been believing that he would be the best Terry McGinnis to Michael Keaton’s Batman. He was also in the race with Tom Holland to become the Spider-Man.

What do you have to say about the advice Timothée Chalamet got? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Dakota Johnson Talked About Her Periods & How It’s Ruining Her Life: “My B***s Are Like Eight Times The Size…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube