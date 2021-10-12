Timothée Chalamet is a talented actor who got shot to fame just after doing a few films. He has several amazing films under his banner, such as Interstellar, Miss Stevens, Beautiful Boy, Little Women and Call Me By Your Name. Now he is starring as Willy Wonka in Wonka, based on the chocolate factory owner from Roald Dahl’s book. Recently the actor revealed the first look of his character, and the internet is abuzz with it.

However, amongst all the chitter-chatter revolving around his new role, Chalamet discussed a rather sensitive topic related to his co-star. Armie Hammer. from Luca Guadagnino’s directed Call Me By Your Name.

For those who don’t know, Armie Hammer, who plays the role of Oliver, was publicly accused of abuse and r*pe by a woman named Effie Angelova. She claimed that Hammer s*xually abused and beat her for four hours in 2017. While on an interview with The Times recently, Timothée Chalamet was asked to comment on the same. It is the first time that the actor has talked about the allegation against his co-star.

“I totally get why you’re asking that,” Timothée Chalamet said “but it’s a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don’t want to give you a partial response.” It wasn’t the only time that Armie Hammer faced such allegations. As per the reports, several women further accused Hammer, and stated that a man claiming to be the actor wrote about his r*pe and cannibalism fantasies in DMs.

Though Armie denied all the allegations made against him, his acting career faced a little fallout. While speaking to TMZ during the time he dropped out of a film with Jennifer Lopez, Hammer said, “In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.”

Meanwhile, speculations of Call Me By Your Name 2 came out after the first one became a huge success. However, the director of the film said that the second part of the Timothée Chalamet starrer is unlikely to happen.

