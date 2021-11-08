Chloé Zhao has opened up about her opinions on a Marvel-DC crossover. The two biggest superhero franchises have fans that would love to see a collaboration between the two. While there are some more people who like to stay loyal to one Studios. Nevertheless, talks about a crossover between MCU and DCEU have been always making the news. Someone or the other has always spoken about it.

Zhao, who directed Marvel’s Eternals, which just hit the screens, also has thought about it. Her venture into the MCU became massive news, as did the cast, which includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and more.

While speaking to Fandango All Access, Chloé Zhao voiced her opinion and support for a Marvel-DC crossover, especially in regards to what can go down as the ultimate collaboration between the two: Avengers vs Justice League. “Who doesn’t? Of course, I do, who doesn’t want to see that crossover?” she said.

“But we shouldn’t always get what we want. Maybe it’s not good for us. Maybe some things should be held back,” the Nomadland director added. Chloé Zhao also revealed in the interview that being a Marvel fan, she inserted an Avengers Easter egg in her Academy Award-winning film Nomadland.

Currently, Zhao’s film Eternals has hit the big screens. Though the film received the worst ratings in Marvel’s history, it is still doing much better at the international box office. It has accumulated $162 million in the opening weekend worldwide. However, it stooped to a ‘rotten’ score at Rotten Tomatoes.

Chloé Zhao isn’t the only one who spoke of a Marvel-DC crossover. Previously, Dwayne Johnson spoke to Variety about how he would have to see the two Studios working together and that he thinks he can make it happen. Read more on Koimoi!

