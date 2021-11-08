Parasite fame South Korean actor Choi Woo-Shik is all set to be seen in a K-drama alongside actor Kim Da Mi. The first teaser of the much-anticipated drama, Our Beloved Summer, was released on November 8, 2021, and the fans are quite impressed with the first look. The clip shows a love-hate relationship between the two leads, Guk Yeon Su and Choi Woong, who reunite after having an ugly break-up in their high school.

Advertisement

Our Beloved Summer teaser starts off with Choi Woo-Shik and Kim Da Mi bickering in the school premises. The plot of this new drama will focus on the life of two high-school students who swear to never meet again after splitting on an unpleasant note at a young age. However, years later, a documentary, previously made by them together goes viral, forcing them to come together and speak about their experience with it. The teaser showcases the on and off relationship they share, which eventually develops into a deeper bond. They are also spotted constantly yelling and screaming at each other, even when they meet after a decade.

Advertisement

In one segment of the teaser, Kim Da Mi can be seen twisting Choi Woo-Shik’s neck in a packed basketball court to make sure he takes the hit of a ball. The two can also be seen pranking each other mercilessly, which ends with Kim Da Mi stating that she never wishes to see Woo-Shik’s face again.

Itaewon Class fame Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo-Shik were previously spotted together in the South Korean action-drama film, The Witch Part 1. The two actors have undeniable chemistry in the movie, which resonated exceptionally well with the audience. With the amount of love the teaser has been receiving on social media, it is clear that the audiences expect a hit show from the two artists. Our Beloved Summer has been scheduled to release on SBS Drama on December 6 2021.

Must Read: Did Adele & Rich Paul Take Their Relation To The Next Level By Getting Engaged? Here’s What We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube