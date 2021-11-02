Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are making the headlines a lot these days. From rehearsing to holding hands and to also sharing a kiss on the SNL skit. The celebrities have now confused the fans about whether they are friends or could there be a romance brewing between the two.

Not only that, Kim and Pete were spotted on an outing together at Knott’s Berry Farm, California. A photo of the two went viral, which showed them getting cosied up while on a rollercoaster.

Now, as per HollywoodLife, a source has claimed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have become “better friends” ever since the SNL skit. Moreover, the source also claims that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star and Davidson had been practising all week “really brought their connection together faster.”

“They were having a good time — you could see that there were sparks. You can tell they became quick friends while she was on the show,” the source added while talking about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The insider further shared that even though the pair aren’t “officially boyfriend and girlfriend” but there is “an attraction” between them, and they are “weighing the options” of going for a full-blown romance.

If there is something between the two, then having mutual friends will really help them. The source pointed out that Pete is friends with Machine Gun Kelly, who is Megan Fox’s boyfriend, and Fox is BFFs with Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker. That’s a long connection!

Recently, Kim Kardashian has also made her way to Pete Davidson’s native NYC to attend WSJ. Magazine’s 11th annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art. Other than her, several other stars like Ryan Reynolds, Lil Nas X, Emily Ratajkowski, F1 star Lewis Hamilton, and more are also attending it.

