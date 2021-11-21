Britney Spears' Beau Thanks Her For Putting Him On The Map & Says "I'm Just Living My Life"

Breaking his silence now that Britney Spears’ conservatorship is over, the pop singer’s fiance Sam Asghari said he was absolutely sure that she would win her legal battle.

“I am so happy for her and I’ve been a backbone for her as much as I could, but this is all on her,” Asghari told ‘Variety’. “She’s been a rock. She inspires me. She loves her fans. So you know, all the fans and her effort, kind of make this become, you know, possible. So I’m happy for her.”

Sam Asghari said he “absolutely” believed that Britney Spears would win the legal battle. “It’s amazing for me to feel the love for her and for her to see how many people love her because of the love that she gave other people,” he said. “They’re just giving it back to her.”

In addition to helping plan their wedding, Sam Asghari is busy pursuing his acting career. He recently appeared on ‘Black Monday’ after popping up on ‘Hacks’ as a “sexy Santa”. He also has a part in ‘Hot Seat’, an upcoming thriller starring Mel Gibson and Shannen Doherty.

“I’m just living my life and having a great moment,” Sam Asghari said in his conversation with ‘Variety’. “And I just want to thank (Spears) so much for putting me on the map as far as, you know, everything else that’s going on in my career.”

