Benedict Cumberbatch is in trouble with PETA due to his new film, The Power of the Dog. The actor is making the news a lot lately as he just appeared in the new western-drama film. He will also appear in the upcoming Tom Holland film, Spider-Man: No Way Home and reprise his MCU role of Doctor Strange for his second standalone movie in the franchise.

We can say that the actor has had a busy time and that won’t be changing anytime soon. His new film has been receiving compelling reviews from critics across the globe and will be coming to Netflix as well. Even though the fans and the enthusiasts would want you to watch Benedict’s movie, there are some people who don’t.

Recently, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, aka PETA, took to Twitter to stand against Benedict Cumberbatch’s new movie, The Power of the Dog. The organisation has done so on the ground that the actor allegedly castrated a real bull and agitated a horse in the movie. The post reads, “Clearly upset & frightened—the horse is NOT “acting.” #BenedictCumberbatch was quoted saying “I did everything you see in the film” – he apparently learned to castrate bulls.”

Clearly upset & frightened—the horse is NOT “acting.” #BenedictCumberbatch was quoted saying “I did everything you see in the film” – he apparently learned to castrate bulls. Audiences should SKIP @TPOTD on #Netflix in favor of productions that don’t exploit animals. pic.twitter.com/pOkLSeKXc1 — PETA (@peta) December 2, 2021

“Audiences should SKIP @TPOTD on #Netflix in favor of productions that don’t exploit animals,” it continued. Previously Benedict Cumberbatch was named “Most Beautiful Vegan” in 2018 by PETA after the actor revealed that he has turned vegan. Several people expressed their thoughts on the same in the comments section of the post.

“Yea… Not supporting this or this actor. This is torture. And if he did this he intentionally hurt this animal for money and fame,” replied one user. “Wow I just lost all respect for him!” said another.

Read more tweets here:

Disappointing to hear about this – I’ll think I’ll give The Power of the Dog a miss. To be honest, Cumberbatch has often come across as an idiot in interviews. Shame Campion and crew couldn’t have avoided animal cruelty in the production. https://t.co/Nak1GdccQe — Mark Baxter 💙 #3.5% (@badgerspark) December 2, 2021

Best to just avoid anything “Western” really. If not for the exploitation of animals, then certainly the depiction of harmful racial stereotypes and the historical inaccuracies there. https://t.co/fGQhTqOaPv — Degrowth Futurist Ⓥ (@BurntOutUtopian) December 2, 2021

@netflix @NetflixNL How is this possible in times like these where we should be more humane? I’m shocked!! https://t.co/hmf51hFbOW — Leonie Brussaard (@StarsLB79) December 2, 2021

An actor I certainly won't watch again #AnimalCruelty https://t.co/TuhcLV6sFv — John P #FBPE (@_John_P) December 2, 2021

Other than Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog stars Kristen Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons, Paul Dano, and more. What are your thoughts on PETA’s petition against the movie?

