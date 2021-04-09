After dating for eight years, Prince William and Kathrine Middleton got married on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. Their wedding was widely telecasted and was watched by millions. The royal wedding was no less than a fairytale.

Recently, ITV’s new documentary, The Day Will and Kate Got Married, was released that showcased all that went down behind the scenes of this royal affair. It is also worth pointing out that one of the highlights of the wedding was a multi-tiered wedding cake.

Fiona Cairns, who led the team behind Prince William and Kathrine Middleton’s wedding cake in 2011, also appeared in the documentary explaining the behind-the-scenes difficulties to get the cake inside to the Picture Gallery in Buckingham Palace. The team had to remove a door to get the cake inside. And when Queen Elizabeth II came to visit the team as they were putting the finishing touches on the dessert, she made an unexpected remark about the struggle.

As reported by PEOPLE, Cairns said, “I can remember her saying, ‘I hear that you’ve been dismantling my house’, And I said to her, ‘Well, we had to take a door down from the room below for the trolley to go through with the cake.’ But it was all put back so, in the end, it was fine.”

The multi-tiered wedding cake was a traditional fruit cake that was adorned with 900 leaf and floral touches and topped with the couple’s cipher. The enormous cake even lasted beyond the wedding reception. Reportedly, pieces of the fruit cake were served at all three of William and Kate’s children’s christenings, most recently for Prince Louis in 2018.

As for the documentary, it was released on account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this month, on April 29. It was a special documentary that has been released to take a trip down memory lane of the big event.

